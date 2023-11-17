A pair of Lady Gators Soccer players sign their NLI’s to go to the next level

Avery Buser and Jojo McCorkle signed their respective Letter of Intent to continue their...
Avery Buser and Jojo McCorkle signed their respective Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic career at the next level.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School is home to one of the best girls soccer programs in the state and two of the key pieces to that program signed their respective Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic career at the next level.

Avery Buser signed her Letter of Intent to play at Centre College and Jojo McCorkle signed her Letter of Intent to play at Transylvania University.

Both of these players were huge in helping the Lady the Gators to winning a fifth straight 14th District Title and a runner-up finish in the 4th Region tournament.

Buser finished her senior year earning second team all state honors after scoring 17 goals with 7 assists. And she is very excited to continue her journey and join a very good colonels squad.

“Whenever I was looking for colleges, like academics and athletics [were a big part in my decision],” Buser said “And whenever I went to Centre, when I went on a visit they were all really welcoming, the coaches were great, the players are amazing and I’m just so excited to be there.”

For her career, she totaled 31 goals and 13 total assists.

She said what she’ll miss most is being with her friends and being a part of such a great program.

Jojo McCorkle earned an All-State Honorable Mention after scoring 8 goals and 4 assists in her senior season. She says leaving greenwood will be hard but she’s ready for the future.

“I was really excited you know, finally making it official is very bittersweet,” McCorkle said. “Leaving greenwood is very sad but I’m very excited to start my next chapter at Transy. The coaches were very genuine, the campus is beautiful, its small and it just felt like home.”

McCorkle said her favorite memory as a Lady Gator wasn’t a specific game or a specific goal scored but a practice her sophomore year in the middle of the pouring rain and the team just had fun practicing and playing in it, and stuff like that is what she’ll miss.

Overall, the two were a part of 45 wins, 19 losses, two ties, multiple championships, and many memories made.

Their two schools played against each other this past season and are only located 50 minutes away from each other, so the two friends may end up playing on the same field again, just on opposite teams. You can catch Avery and Jojo playing for their respective schools next fall.

