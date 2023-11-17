Some showers today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers look fairly intermittent on Friday as a cold front moves in from the west.

With more clouds, only expect highs in the middle 60s. A rumble of thunder is possible during the afternoon, but no severe weather in the forecast. The cold front shifts out Friday night and that is going to set up a cooler and sun-filled weekend ahead. Another storm system moves in Monday into Tuesday, bringing a soaking rain along with some gustier winds.

