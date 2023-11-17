Sunshine for the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few showers are lingering this evening as a cold front moves through. Clouds disperse and we are looking at a cooler and sun-filled weekend ahead. Another storm system moves in Monday into Tuesday, bringing a soaking rain along with some gustier winds.

Rain showers spread east early next week. (David Wolter)

The rain is likely to be more widespread Monday night into Tuesday.

The wet weather is going to increase Monday night into Tuesday (David Wolter)

The weather may not be the most ideal for some travel plans through the Midwest or to the Eastern U.S., but snow does not look to be much of an issue, with the exception of some lake-effect snow on the eastern Great Lakes as some cold air spreads across the northern and eastern part of the country.

Most of the eastern part of the country is quiet with the exception of some snow around the Great Lakes. (david wolter)

Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the travel forecast. For us in Kentucky, the weather is looking pretty good Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, it will just be a bit chilly.

