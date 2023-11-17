Sunshine for the weekend

After a sunny weekend, a storm system is going to bring some soakers Monday night into Tuesday.
By David Wolter
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few showers are lingering this evening as a cold front moves through. Clouds disperse and we are looking at a cooler and sun-filled weekend ahead. Another storm system moves in Monday into Tuesday, bringing a soaking rain along with some gustier winds.

The rain is likely to be more widespread Monday night into Tuesday.

The weather may not be the most ideal for some travel plans through the Midwest or to the Eastern U.S., but snow does not look to be much of an issue, with the exception of some lake-effect snow on the eastern Great Lakes as some cold air spreads across the northern and eastern part of the country.

Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the travel forecast. For us in Kentucky, the weather is looking pretty good Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, it will just be a bit chilly.

