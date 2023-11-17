Titans, Nissan agree to 20-year naming rights deal for new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nissan North America has agreed to a stadium naming rights contract with the Tennessee Titans to keep the car company’s name on the team’s stadium in Nashville for the next two decades.

The Titans announced the agreement with Nissan at a press conference Friday morning. The 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership brands the new Titans home venue as “Nissan Stadium.” Nissan and the Titans have been partners since 2015.

The new Nissan Stadium will host Titans home games, Tennessee State University football games, concerts, large-scale events and other community events.

“This partnership is a natural extension of our already longstanding friendship with Nissan,” said Burke Nihill, Titans President and CEO, in a media release. “Our mission at the Titans is to Win, Serve, and Entertain. We pride ourselves on collaborating with organizations who love this city and state as much as we do, and for the past 40 years, Nissan has invested more than $10.5 billion statewide, serving as a great example of an outstanding corporate steward and community advocate. We look forward to the continued positive impact of this relationship for the Titans organization and the City of Nashville.”

As part of the agreement, Nissan will also support a to-be-determined program in the Titans’ ONE Community philanthropic platform, which reaches Nashville’s most underrepresented and marginalized communities, according to the media release.

“Nissan Stadium is a centerpiece of the Nashville skyline and has become a household name in Middle Tennessee. It is important for Nissan to keep our name on the new stadium,” said Jérémie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas. “As more people come to Nashville both to visit and to live in this wonderful city, Nissan Stadium is true showcase for our brand and for the career opportunities we’ve offered here for more than four decades. This partnership sends a strong message about the bright future for Nissan, the Titans, Nashville and the State of Tennessee.”

The new Nissan stadium will be built on the east side of the current stadium campus, along Nashville’s East Bank. Features of the building include a circular translucent roof; exterior porches with panoramic views of Nashville; improved sightlines; and a 12,000-square-foot community space available for use year-round, the Titans said.

The new stadium is expected to be completed in 2027.

