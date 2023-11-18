Bowling Green armed robbery suspect arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nearly two months later, both suspects in an armed robbery that happened on Russellville Road are in custody.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Bowling Green Police gave an update, saying Michael Reynolds was arrested in Todd County earlier that week.

The robbery happened at the IGA Express Shell Station at 2447 Russellville Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

One of the men allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money. No injuries were reported.

Bowling Green Police say they arrested Derek Reynolds the next day, charging him with first-degree Robbery,

However, another man, Michael Reynolds, was still wanted at the time.

Bowling Green Police say Michael Reynolds will be transported back to Warren County at a later date.

