Bowling Green armed robbery suspect arrested

He and his brother were suspects in an armed robbery that happened in September.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nearly two months later, both suspects in an armed robbery that happened on Russellville Road are in custody.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Bowling Green Police gave an update, saying Michael Reynolds was arrested in Todd County earlier that week.

The robbery happened at the IGA Express Shell Station at 2447 Russellville Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

One of the men allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money. No injuries were reported.

RELATED: BGPD investigating robbery at IGA Express station

Bowling Green Police say they arrested Derek Reynolds the next day, charging him with first-degree Robbery,

However, another man, Michael Reynolds, was still wanted at the time.

RELATED: Crime Stoppers: Manhunt underway for Armed Robbery Suspect

Bowling Green Police say Michael Reynolds will be transported back to Warren County at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Howard
Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired investigation on Lynnwood Way
Sue Carol Browning was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, menacing, and more.
Former judge arrested after slashing tires near an elementary school
Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured
The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green
The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green adding a Topgolf Swing Suite

Latest News

The majority of the dogs were kept outside with no food, water, or shelter.
58 dogs rescued from Horse Cave backyard breeding operation
18 of the dogs were immediately transported to Kentucky rescue organizations, and the other 40...
Nearly 60 dogs rescued from backyard breeder in Horse Cave
On Sunday, Kentucky State Police responded to a call on Pilot Rock Road in Todd County at 2:45...
Kentucky State Police investigate shooting in Todd County
He and his brother were suspects in an armed robbery that happened in September.
Bowling Green armed robbery suspect arrested