BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Only two teams remain in the 2023 high school playoffs as Bowling Green and Hart County look to advance to its respective semifinals and host one more playoff game before the championships in Lexington.

Final

Purples beat the Bulldogs 51-14

Fairdale 14

Bowling Green 51

Final

Raiders beat Braves 24-21

Union County 21

Hart County 24

Next Week Matchups

Football Friday Night Next Week Matchup

