Fourth and final escaped Georgia inmate has been captured, sheriff’s office says

Joey Fournier was the last of four escaped Georgia inmates to be captured, the Bibb County...
Joey Fournier was the last of four escaped Georgia inmates to be captured, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - The last of the four Georgia inmates who escaped from a central Georgia detention center in October has been captured, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Several authorities arrested 52-year-old Joey Fournier near Stockbridge just before noon on Saturday, the office said. Fournier is a murder suspect in an ongoing case.

A photo provided by the sheriff’s office shows Fournier being arrested outside of what appears to be a hotel. He will reportedly be returned to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center later today.

“We are grateful that this last escapee has been captured,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in a statement. “My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of the hard-working law enforcement officers from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and from all of our partner agencies who worked tirelessly to bring these four fugitives back into custody.”

Fournier, alongside Chavis Stokes, Marc Anderson and Johnifer Barnwell, escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center on Oct. 16. Officials said the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger.

Stokes, 29, was arrested in October while Barnwell, 37, and Anderson, 24, were arrested earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as Daishyera Chanel Marie Garner, 22. Garner is a WKU student.
UPDATE: WKU student killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash on Campbell Lane
Sue Carol Browning was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, menacing, and more.
Former judge arrested after slashing tires near an elementary school
The majority of the dogs were kept outside with no food, water, or shelter.
58 dogs rescued from Horse Cave backyard breeding operation
Bowling Green Police say he was arrested in Todd County and will be transferred back to Warren...
Bowling Green armed robbery suspect arrested
The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green
The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green adding a Topgolf Swing Suite

Latest News

The Huntsville Police Department said remains believed to be those of 15-year-old Ja’Marious...
15-year-old found dead after missing for nearly 2 months, police say
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
File - UAW local 862 members strike outside of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky....
Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to...
Hawaiian Airlines celebrates first flight with all Hawaiian female pilot crew