KSP unveils new website with anonymous tip line

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police unveiled a new, reorganized website that streamlines commonly used links and adds a new anonymous tip line.

Kentucky State Police have always had a website, but now thanks to some major updates to the site, it’s much easier to navigate.

“The idea behind it was to make it just a little bit more user-friendly,” said Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Priddy. “To allow people to get on there and find the stuff that they want to find. This website is a lot more streamlined. You are able to find a lot of the links on our website that people use most often.”

KSP analyzed site statistics gotten from a third-party partner and found that their ‘Driver Testing’, ‘Concealed Carry of a Deadly Weapon’, and ‘The Sex Offender Registry’ pages were the most commonly used on the site. They were added front and center to the homepage.

They also added a new anonymous tip line linked to the bottom right corner of the website where tips will be directed to a dispatch center for review. If you are in need of immediate help, please still dial 911.

The tip line requires citizens to fill out the incident location, the time of the incident, and a description of the incident. There is also an option to attach a file under 5MB.

“We wanted to update our tip line capabilities,” Trooper Priddy said. “The ability to anonymously submit information on a crime. This is the ability to pick up the phone and submit a tip and say ‘Hey, I’m behind this person or this is going on behind my house or I know some information about a crime you all are investigating.’”

In an attempt to further the transparency between law enforcement and the community, a new ‘Thank A Trooper’ feature is available for citizens to express their appreciation for any officer they feel fit. This feature can be found in the top left-hand corner of the homepage.

“We kind of wanted to make it easier for the public to be able to contact us and to have that communication back and forth because we feel that is extremely important,” Trooper Priddy said. “For them to be able to get on there and hit that thank a trooper, or submit a tip, we want to open those lines of communication.”

You can check out the new website anytime at www.kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov.

