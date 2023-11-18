Logan County deputies working scene of fatal wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene of a fatal wreck at the intersection of Franklin Road and Friendship Road.

Police have not released further details at this time.

The intersection will be closed due to the wreck and officers ask that people seek alternate routes through the area.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

