Logan County deputies working scene of fatal wreck

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Dana Money and Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene of a fatal wreck at the intersection of Franklin Road and Friendship Road.

Police have not released further details at this time.

The intersection will be closed due to the wreck and officers ask that people seek alternate routes through the area.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

