Warren County Jury convicts man on four counts of child rape, recommends life sentence

Rivak Kalfus, 60, was found guilty by a Warren county Jury on two counts of Rape and two counts of Sodomy (1st Degree), both of a victim less than 12 years old.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Jury has convicted a man charged with four counts of child rape.

Rivak Kalfus, 60, was found guilty Wednesday by a Warren county Jury on two counts of Rape and two counts of Sodomy (1st Degree), both of a victim less than 12 years old.

The jury recommended a life sentence on each count, all to run concurrently.

This case has been going on for over a year.

Kalfus was originally indicted on the charges in February of 2022. He entered a guilty plea at his arraignment in October of last year.

The trial was held Wednesday where the jury found him guilty and recommend the life sentences.

Kalfus also have several cases open on separate crimes out of Louisville.

