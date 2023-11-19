Allen County Sheriff’s Department makes arrest in attempted murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 16, Allen County Deputies responded to the area of Brooks Road in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with a male subject who had been stabbed multiple times. The male subject advised his son, Matthew Austin, had stabbed him.

Deputies located 28 year old Austin at 1024 Brooks Road. Austin had a large amount of blood on his clothing and body, and admitted to stabbing his father. Austin was taken into custody and lodged in the Allen County Detention Center.

Austin also has an active warrant for his arrest in reference to possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.

