Allen County Sheriff’s Department makes arrest in attempted murder

The male subject advised his son, Matthew Austin, had stabbed him.
The male subject advised his son, Matthew Austin, had stabbed him.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 16, Allen County Deputies responded to the area of Brooks Road in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with a male subject who had been stabbed multiple times. The male subject advised his son, Matthew Austin, had stabbed him.

Deputies located 28 year old Austin at 1024 Brooks Road. Austin had a large amount of blood on his clothing and body, and admitted to stabbing his father. Austin was taken into custody and lodged in the Allen County Detention Center.

Austin also has an active warrant for his arrest in reference to possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as Daishyera Chanel Marie Garner, 22. Garner is a WKU student.
UPDATE: WKU student killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash on Campbell Lane
Accident
Logan County deputies working scene of fatal wreck
Sue Carol Browning was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, menacing, and more.
Former judge arrested after slashing tires near an elementary school
The majority of the dogs were kept outside with no food, water, or shelter.
58 dogs rescued from Horse Cave backyard breeding operation
Bowling Green Police say he was arrested in Todd County and will be transferred back to Warren...
Bowling Green armed robbery suspect arrested

Latest News

The holiday season is upon us in Glasgow as their first annual ‘Sip, Shop, and Ho Ho Ho’...
Glasgow hosts ‘Sip, Shop, and Ho Ho Ho’ Christmas Market in square
Accident
Logan County deputies working scene of fatal wreck
We're hearing from Governor Andy Beshear as the state starts its search for a new director for...
Kentucky begins search for new Director of Department of Juvenile Justice
The victim has been identified as Daishyera Chanel Marie Garner, 22. Garner is a WKU student.
WKU student killed in Bowling Green vehicle-pedestrian crash
Kentucky State Police have always had a website, but now thanks to some major updates to the...
Kentucky State Police unveils new website with anonymous tip line