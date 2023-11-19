Glasgow hosts ‘Sip, Shop, and Ho Ho Ho’ Christmas Market in square

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season is upon us in Glasgow as their first annual ‘Sip, Shop, and Ho Ho Ho’ Christmas Market was held in the Glasgow Square.

Over 40 vendors lined Glasgow Square for their first annual ‘Sip, Shop, and Ho Ho Ho’ Christmas Market. Glasgow commonly hosts community events in the square and this Christmas Market serves as a winter kickoff rendition of a similar event in the spring.

“The Glasgow Downtown Business Association started the ‘Sip, Shop, and Stroll’ about 4 years ago and we were holding those in the spring and summer months,” said Treasurer of The Glasgow Downtown Business Association Cherie Vaughan. “This event is a winter kickoff of that event and it’s called ‘Sip, Shop, and Ho Ho Ho’.”

Most vendors are local to Glasgow with some from surrounding areas and have been participating in the spring version of this Christmas Market already, giving small businesses a chance to keep their brand and their products in clear view of the Glasgow community.

“It’s arts and crafts, it’s food goods, it’s candles or wood products. I see lots of return customers that have been at ‘Sip, Shop, and Stroll’ events that are now shopping at this event, so a lot of returned customers,” Vaughan said.

The holiday spirit doesn’t stop after the Christmas Market, Festivities continued in Glasgow with their annual Light Up Glasgow event and continued that night with a concert from Old Crow Medicine Show.

Bowling Green will be hosting their own holiday events, presented by BGKY, starting November 27th.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.