Rain chances increasing next week

Rain chances have increased for our next system on Monday and Tuesday.
By Davis Wells
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday brought a mild day with plenty of sunshine warming up to 59 degrees. Sunday will be a copy and paste kind of day with more sunshine warming up to near 60 degrees.

Rain chances have increased for the start of the holiday week as the next system pushes into our area.

Monday: Clouds on the increase with rain starting to enter the area. This is the first round of rain that will be rather light but can be expected to start from 8 a.m to 10 a.m.

Scattered showers will continue throughout the day before a second round of moderate/heavy rain enters the area after sunset. A few rumbles of thunder are certainly possible but severe weather is not expected.

Rainfall totals will be about 0.5 inches of rain for most, however, a few locally higher amounts are possible.

