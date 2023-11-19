GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department officials say emergency crews are on scene of a rollover accident on Ky-181 South.

According to a GFD Facebook post, officials responded Sunday afternoon to a single vehicle rollover accident with injuries at the 4600 block of KY-181 South at the Cambridge Road intersection.

Officials say both patients have been extricated and are in the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Emergency crews say KY-181 South was shut down in both directions of travel for an extended amount of time.

This is the third rollover accident on KY-181 since Friday in just a three-mile span.

Two people trapped after rollover accident on KY-181 S. in Greenville (Greenville Fire Dept.)

