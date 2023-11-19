Two people trapped after rollover accident on KY-181 S. in Greenville

Two people trapped after rollover accident on KY-181 S. in Greenville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department officials say emergency crews are on scene of a rollover accident on Ky-181 South.

According to a GFD Facebook post, officials responded Sunday afternoon to a single vehicle rollover accident with injuries at the 4600 block of KY-181 South at the Cambridge Road intersection.

Officials say both patients have been extricated and are in the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Emergency crews say KY-181 South was shut down in both directions of travel for an extended amount of time.

This is the third rollover accident on KY-181 since Friday in just a three-mile span.

Two people trapped after rollover accident on KY-181 S. in Greenville
Two people trapped after rollover accident on KY-181 S. in Greenville(Greenville Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as Daishyera Chanel Marie Garner, 22. Garner is a WKU student.
UPDATE: WKU student killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash on Campbell Lane
Accident
Logan County deputies working scene of fatal wreck
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The majority of the dogs were kept outside with no food, water, or shelter.
58 dogs rescued from Horse Cave backyard breeding operation
The male subject advised his son, Matthew Austin, had stabbed him.
Allen County Sheriff’s Department makes arrest in attempted murder

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
The holiday season brings the excitement of giving and the Hadley Jo Foundation gave the...
Hadley Jo Foundation hosts annual ‘Holiday Happenings’ event
The male subject advised his son, Matthew Austin, had stabbed him.
Allen County Sheriff’s Department makes arrest in attempted murder
The holiday season is upon us in Glasgow as their first annual ‘Sip, Shop, and Ho Ho Ho’...
Glasgow hosts ‘Sip, Shop, and Ho Ho Ho’ Christmas Market in square