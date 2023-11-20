2 charged in Adairville after police find child, dozens of dogs in deplorable conditions

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Adairville man and woman are facing charges after police found a child and dozens of dogs living in deplorable conditions.

On Nov. 16, Adairville Police received an anonymous call asking for a welfare check on a toddler and animals that were living in bad living conditions at 209 North Main Street in Adairville.

According to court records, when police arrived there was a decomposing smell coming from the front door of the residence and they could see through a window that there were animal feces all over a bed.

Police made contact with Rachael Pomeroy, 30, and Kyle Pomeroy, 32.

Officers received consent from the homeowner to check on the well-being of the animals and the toddler.

Police say there was a strong smell of ammonia and feces scattered through the house with more than 25 dogs.

After Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department were able to check the well-being of the toddler, they found feces all over the wall, it was known that the toddler had access throughout the rest of the house.

According to records, “both parents wantonly engaged in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or severe physical injury to the toddler and both engaged in endangering the welfare of a minor.”

The Commonwealth Department of DCBS was contacted about removing the child from the home to a safer location.

The Logan County Sheriff Department Animal Control Division was contacted about removing the animals from the home.

Both Rachael and Kyle Pomeroy were charged with Wanton Endangerment first-degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Both were arraignment Monday morning.

They are being held in the Logan County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash bond.

