Hadley Jo Foundation hosts annual ‘Holiday Happenings’ event

By Mason Fletcher
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season brings the excitement of giving and the Hadley Jo Foundation gave the Bowling Green community that opportunity.

The Hadley Jo Foundation raises money to help those affected by the mitochondrial disease Hereditary Motor and Sensory Neuropathy Type VIB. Ashley Brindley, president of the foundation, established the organization after her daughter Hadley Jo was diagnosed.

“Anyone that knows about mitochondrial disorders knows they are very rare normally and there are all different kinds,” Brindley said. “Hadley’s is extremely rare, so we started this foundation because there is currently no treatment or cure and 100% of the money we raise goes towards trying to find that treatment.”

Mitochondrial diseases can affect people differently and the Hadley Jo Foundation assists anyone afflicted by any mitochondrial disease. Since the disease is so rare, many are unfamiliar with what comes with a diagnosis.

“She is in a wheelchair full time,” said Brindley. “She needs 100% assistance for her mobility, so both her gross motor skills and her fine motor skills are impacted. She also has optic nerve atrophy, so she can see but the images are delayed from her eye to her brain.”

Over the first four years, the Hadley Jo Foundation has donated over $250,000 dollars for treatment research from events they hosted.

Added now to that list of events is their annual Holiday Happenings event that included pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus for parents and their children to enjoy. They also featured some local vendors selling handmade winter craft decor.

On top of the donations to treatment research, parents could get in for free with a toy donation.

“Each adult that brings a toy gets in for free and those toys were donated to the Rockfield Elementary Resource Center. Any elementary aged gifts there were barbies, hot wheels, stuffed animals, board games,” Brindley said.

Those wanting to help in any capacity can do so by donating through their website, or by contacting Ashley through their Facebook.

