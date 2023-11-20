Hardin County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

Justin Dailey
Justin Dailey(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hardin County man was charged Monday with charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Justin Lee Dailey, 41, of Elizabethtown, was charged with two counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12-years-old and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance 12-years-old and older.

Dailey was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in an interview in Elizabethtown on Monday.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Dailey was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

