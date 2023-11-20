KSP charges Allen County man for the third time this year with child sexual abuse offenses

Chad L. Delucenay
Chad L. Delucenay(Barren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County man has been charged for the third time this year with child sexual abuse offenses after an undercover investigation.

Chad Delucenay, 34, was charged Saturday with with 10 counts of promoting a minor under 16 years old in a sexual performance.

Delucenay was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Delucenay was originally arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses in Allen County in June 2023.

Delucenay was arrested a second time for child sexual offenses in Todd County on Nov. 1.

Further investigation revealed an additional victim and evidence for charges in Barren County.

These charges in Barren County resulted in the third time Delucenay was arrested for child sexual offenses.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch presented this investigation to the Barren County Grand Jury and an indictment warrant was returned.

Delucenay was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he remains on a $100,000 cash bond.

He has a court date set for Nov. 27.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

