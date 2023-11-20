Lady Raiders’ Jamie Phelps commits to Lindsey Wilson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East Lady Raiders Volleyball senior Jamie Phelps signed to Lindsey Wilson College to continue her academic and athletic career as a Blue Raider.

“It was kind of shocking, I didn’t expect it to come so soon,” Phelps said. “You don’t expect your life to go that fast but it’s here, your future awaits.”

Phelps has been a part of a stacked Lady Raiders volleyball squad that has won both 15th district titles since moving to the district in 2022, while also making it to the 4th Region tournament championship game.

For her career, she totaled 440 kills, 49 blocks and 336 digs and while wearing the uniform she was a part of an 88-44 record.

“My time at Warren East has been incredible. It showed me how much the sport can impact your life and gives you an opportunity of a lifetime. The last two years have made history for Warren East and that will always be here, that I know that I have been a part of history. It’s been amazing, the coaches and all the girls that I’ve ever played with, really impacted my decision on going to college.”

For Phelps, Lindsey Wilson offers everything that she would want in a school plus it’s only an hour away from home. She joins a Lady Blue Raiders squad that went 17-13 and fell in the Mid-South Conference Championship Game.

“Jamie is just an amazing person,” her future Lindsey Wilson head coach Aubrey Beaumont said. “She does her job, she’s coachable and she’s somebody we want in our program because of the person she is. The athlete she is, is a bonus.”

