Lineup officially announced for ‘Rock the Dam’ concert

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Beaver Dam Amphitheater has officially announced their lineup for the Rock the Dam concert.

According to a release, Tesla, Winger, Firehouse, and Paradise Kitty will “rock the dam” this upcoming summer.

Officials say presale tickets will go on sale Friday, November 24 at 9 a.m.

To receive the password, you will sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Saturday, November 25 at 9 a.m.

Tickets are available as lower arena reserved tables for four people, lower arena GA seats, ADA, and lawn GA.

Reserved tables in most sections include dedicated F&B table service and touch-free payment, allowing guests to order food and drinks directly from their phones. Lower arena GA tickets include seats. All lower arena tickets include access to the pit directly in front of the stage. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available.

Gates open for the concert open at 4:30 p.m., with the show starting at 6 p.m.

