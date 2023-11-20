Mobile home destroyed by fire in Nebo

NEBO, Ky. (WFIE) - A mobile home fire is under investigation in Nebo, Kentucky.

Officials with the Greenville Fire Department say they were called late Sunday night to the 100 block of Water Tower Lane.

The say the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

It took about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials say nobody was inside.

Crews were able to leave after about two hours.

No firefighters were hurt.

