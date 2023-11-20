Rain expected tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are expecting rain to move in this evening. The rain looks to remain fairly widespread through a good part of the overnight. Showers start to exit the area early Tuesday morning. In total, rainfall could exceed one inch. The recent dry weather will prevent any big flooding issues, but some drainage areas clogged with leaves could lead to some ponding water.

The showers will increase and spread across the area this evening into the overnight. (David Wolter)

The rain could have an impact on those travel plans, as this low-pressure system continues to track further east on Tuesday.

The rain is a bit more widespread across the eastern part of the US as a storm system moves that way. (david wolter)

Locally, much of Tuesday is going to be drier, but breezy and turning cooler during the afternoon. Expect morning highs around 60s. Temperatures drop into the lower and middle 50s by the late afternoon.

Wind gusts could be over 25 to 30 mph on Tuesday. (david wolter)

Highs will struggle to reach 50 on Wednesday as clouds remain in place. Travel on Wednesday should not be greatly hampered by the weather. There will still be some wet spots across the eastern U.S.

Some rain lingers over the eastern US on Wednesday (david wolter)

The sunshine really returns on Thanksgiving. Can’t rule out a spotty shower on Black Friday, and then a few more showers on Sunday, but certainly not looking at any real widespread rainfall after tonight.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.