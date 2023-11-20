Rain moving in for Thanksgiving week

Moderate to heavy rain moves in Monday night into Tuesday bringing beneficial relief to Kentucky's drought conditions.
By Davis Wells
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain is expected to start out for tomorrow night into much of Tuesday.

Monday:

  • Scattered showers are possible starting out for Monday but not likely.
  • Sun is expected to peek out in the afternoon hours briefly before clouds move in ahead of the next system.
  • Moderate to heavy rain will move in after 8 p.m and persist through the early morning hours of Tuesday.
  • Winds can be gusty at times up to 35 mph.
  • Severe weather is NOT expected
Moderate to heavy rainfall overnight Monday into Tuesday
Moderate to heavy rainfall overnight Monday into Tuesday(Davis Wells)

Tuesday:

  • Rain will start to become scattered in nature through the day, with all rainfall coming to an end after about 6 p.m.
  • Rainfall totals:
    • East of I-65: 1 to 2 inches
    • West of I-65: 0.5 to 1 inch
Rainfall amounts by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Areas east of I-65 will see 1"-2" of rain. Areas west of...
Rainfall amounts by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Areas east of I-65 will see 1"-2" of rain. Areas west of I-65 will see 0.5"-1" of rain(Davis Wells)

This rainfall will be very beneficial, especially to areas east of I-65 who are experiencing the worst drought conditions

Current drought conditions across the viewing area
Current drought conditions across the viewing area(Davis Wells)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as Daishyera Chanel Marie Garner, 22. Garner is a WKU student.
UPDATE: WKU student killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash on Campbell Lane
Accident
Logan County deputies working scene of fatal wreck
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The majority of the dogs were kept outside with no food, water, or shelter.
58 dogs rescued from Horse Cave backyard breeding operation
The male subject advised his son, Matthew Austin, had stabbed him.
Allen County Sheriff’s Department makes arrest in attempted murder

Latest News

Beneficial rainfall for south central Kentucky's drought conditions
Moderate to heavy rain moves in Monday night
Some rain early week, then drying out
Rain, some storms possible early this week
Rain chances have increased for the start of the holiday week
Rain chances increasing next week
Rain chances have increased for the start of the holiday week
Rain chances increasing for Thanksgiving week