Rain moving in for Thanksgiving week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain is expected to start out for tomorrow night into much of Tuesday.

Monday:

Scattered showers are possible starting out for Monday but not likely.

Sun is expected to peek out in the afternoon hours briefly before clouds move in ahead of the next system.

Moderate to heavy rain will move in after 8 p.m and persist through the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Winds can be gusty at times up to 35 mph.

Severe weather is NOT expected

Moderate to heavy rainfall overnight Monday into Tuesday (Davis Wells)

Tuesday:

Rain will start to become scattered in nature through the day, with all rainfall coming to an end after about 6 p.m.

Rainfall totals: East of I-65: 1 to 2 inches West of I-65: 0.5 to 1 inch



Rainfall amounts by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Areas east of I-65 will see 1"-2" of rain. Areas west of I-65 will see 0.5"-1" of rain (Davis Wells)

This rainfall will be very beneficial, especially to areas east of I-65 who are experiencing the worst drought conditions

Current drought conditions across the viewing area (Davis Wells)

