Rain moving in for Thanksgiving week
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain is expected to start out for tomorrow night into much of Tuesday.
Monday:
- Scattered showers are possible starting out for Monday but not likely.
- Sun is expected to peek out in the afternoon hours briefly before clouds move in ahead of the next system.
- Moderate to heavy rain will move in after 8 p.m and persist through the early morning hours of Tuesday.
- Winds can be gusty at times up to 35 mph.
- Severe weather is NOT expected
Tuesday:
- Rain will start to become scattered in nature through the day, with all rainfall coming to an end after about 6 p.m.
- Rainfall totals:
- East of I-65: 1 to 2 inches
- West of I-65: 0.5 to 1 inch
This rainfall will be very beneficial, especially to areas east of I-65 who are experiencing the worst drought conditions
