Rain moving in today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few showers are possible through the morning commute, but some of us will remain cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s.

Some sun is expected to peek out in the afternoon hours briefly before clouds move in ahead of the next system.

Moderate to heavy rain will move in after 8 p.m. and persist through the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Stronger winds between 30-40mph are not out of the question overnight, so bring in the lightweight decorations!

Severe weather is not expected, but we will see a few thunderstorms.

