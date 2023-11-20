Staley Named Conference USA Freshman Of The Week

Caitlin Staley has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week
Caitlin Staley has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball freshman forward Caitlin Staley has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Staley has made an immediate impact with the Lady Toppers, starting in all five games so far this season. Last week, Staley averaged 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. She put up eight points along with two rebounds and two blocks at Vanderbilt. She pulled down four boards at Miami (Ohio), tying her season high.

The Augusta, Georgia native has 12 total blocks this season, which is the second most in CUSA and the 12th most nationally. Her six blocks in the season opener against Mercer were the third most single game blocks by a Lady Topper in program history and is the second most by any player nationally this season.

Staley and the Lady Toppers will be back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 21 against Bucknell in the annual Education Game. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. in E.A. Diddle Arena.

