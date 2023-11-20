Three Bowling Green Habitat for Humanity homes now available to applicants

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three brand new homes built by Habitat for Humanity on Regis O’Connor Blvd. in Bowling Green are now available, though Habitat representatives say that they’ve seen a low turnout of applicants this year.

Macie Wheeler, mission engagement director for Habitat for Humanity, believes that low turnout may be due to a large change in how many homes the nonprofit now builds each year.

“Before the tornado, we were only doing three to five homes a year, now we’re doing ten at least, a year,” Wheeler said. “I think maybe the situation is just that we haven’t had as many applicants because they don’t know we have as many homes available.”

The homes are located at 1160, 1178, and 1239 Regis O’Connor Blvd. Two of the three are already complete, and the third is nearing completion and is ready for applicants. Two, three, and four-bedroom homes are available, making them suitable options for families of all sizes.

“All of the Habitat homes come with brand new appliances too, and they’re new construction,” Wheeler said. “The two-bedroom one is single level and then the three-bedroom and four-bedroom are two-level homes with one bedroom downstairs and the rest up.”

With recent economic developments, Wheeler says that qualifications for Habitat homes have changed and now have a broader set of income requirements. More than ever before, access to affordable housing is on the decline nationwide. Habitat for Humanity volunteers and staff are working to address that issue.

“We’re also trying to promote the fact that a lot of people who don’t think they’d qualify, whether they think they’re underqualified or overqualified, actually would qualify,” Wheeler said.

Those who are interested in any of the available homes are encouraged to fill out an interest form and meet with a representative through Habitat for Humanity’s website.

