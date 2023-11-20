Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Brandi Duvall files for third term

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Republican incumbent Brandi Duvall officially filed paperwork to pursue her third term as Circuit Court Clerk.

Duvall, who had been serving as deputy clerk since 2007, was elected for her first term in 2012, after ousting incumbent Pat Howell Goad. This victory made her the newest Circuit Court Clerk in 30 years.

She immediately started implementing changes to modernize and streamline the office’s procedures, making it more efficient and easier to navigate.

Over the course of her two terms, Duvall has overseen substantial changes within the court system, aiming to enhance accessibility and user interaction.

“I have fulfilled and continue to fulfill my Constitutional duties to the constituents of Warren County, and to our local court system, and we notably have one of the most efficient offices in the state of Kentucky,” she said.

Duvall’s focus on efficiency has proven crucial in navigating challenges and adapting to major changes at the state level.

“I’m very proud of the progress that has been made,” Duvall said. “We have gone through a pandemic, the transition to REAL ID, and now the state is moving slowly toward a fully electronic records management system that I’m really excited about, and hopefully in my third term, I’m going to get to see that come full circle.”

Even with all the achievements and advances made during her two terms, Duvall remains dedicated to furthering her work for the people of Warren County.

“There has been so much progress made in the office in my first two terms, but there’s still work to be done,” she said

