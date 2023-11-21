Area band director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Johnson is the former band director for Hart County Schools and the current assistant band director for Campbellsville University.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An area band director received the invitation of a lifetime to march in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ed Johnson, the assistant band director for Campbellsville University’s marching band and concert band and a former band director for Hart County Schools, will march alongside other recognized band directors from across the country.

Johnson was selected as one of 400 band directors nationwide to march in the historic parade.

The band will be directed by nationally renowned music educator and fellow band director, Jon Waters.

