Christmas events around the SOKY area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have compiled a list of area Christmas parades that are set to take place:

Friday, December 1:

Smiths Grove Christmas Parade - 6 p.m.

Downtown BG Ugly Christmas Sweater Bar Crawl - 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, December 2:

Bowling Green, KY Jaycees Christmas Parade - no time listed

Bowling Green Veterans Christmas Wreath Program - 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Lewisburg Lions Club Christmas Craft Show - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Christmas Concert - 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 3:

Mammoth Cave: Cave Sing celebration - 2 p.m.

Bowling Green Freedom Walkers Annual Community Christmas Dinner - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, December 8:

Bowling Green KOA S’mores with Santa - 4:30 p.m.

Friday, December 15:

Edmonson County Polar Express Train Ride Movie Night - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.