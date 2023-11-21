Christmas events around the SOKY area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have compiled a list of area Christmas parades that are set to take place:
Friday, December 1:
- Smiths Grove Christmas Parade - 6 p.m.
- Downtown BG Ugly Christmas Sweater Bar Crawl - 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday, December 2:
- Bowling Green, KY Jaycees Christmas Parade - no time listed
- Bowling Green Veterans Christmas Wreath Program - 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Lewisburg Lions Club Christmas Craft Show - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Christmas Concert - 6 p.m.
Sunday, December 3:
- Mammoth Cave: Cave Sing celebration - 2 p.m.
- Bowling Green Freedom Walkers Annual Community Christmas Dinner - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, December 8:
- Bowling Green KOA S’mores with Santa - 4:30 p.m.
Friday, December 15:
- Edmonson County Polar Express Train Ride Movie Night - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
