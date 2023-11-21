Good Travel Weather Ahead

Some drizzle and mist in the air tonight.

Wednesday’s weather is very favorable for travel across much of the country.

Sunshine for Thanksgiving in south-central Kentucky.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight we can expect cloudy skies with a few areas of drizzle and mist. It will be chilly, but not terribly cold as lows settle into the lower and middle 40s. Highs only top out around 50 degrees on Wednesday. Look for some sunshine as the afternoon continues.

I-65 should not have any weather issues, from the Gulf Coast all the way to Chicago. (David Wolter)

National travel on Wednesday should not be greatly hampered by the weather. It should be pretty quiet for a good part of the country.

There will be fairly dry skies for a good part of the country on one of the biggest travel days of the year. (David Wolter)

For us, the sunshine will be on full display Thanksgiving Day.

Wonderful weather for everyone traveling locally for that Thanksgiving Day dinner. (David Wolter)

For anyone shopping Black Friday, the forecast does look fairly dry. Now Sunday may feature a few showers. More rain is likely for areas around the Great Lakes and that could cause some travel issues for folks heading back home. We will keep you updated.

