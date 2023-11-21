Holy Spirit Catholic Church working on crisis pregnancy home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was June of last year that the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, altering abortion rights across the nation.

One church in Bowling Green is working to help women who feel they may have nowhere else to turn.

“I always thought, ‘please don’t have an abortion. But good luck to you, I’ll pray for you,’” said Missy Monroe, Co-House Director for the St. Gianna Crisis Pregnancy Home. “But I never did anything about it.”

Which is why Monroe said she felt it was her duty to create a safe haven.

“The women will have a warm bed, meals every day, transportation to and from school, work or doctor’s visits. We are going to provide educational opportunities such as we have many volunteers that want to come in and teach so we will have budgeting classes, nutrition,” Monroe said. “Even down to just simple classes, sewing, crocheting, knitting, just simple life skills.”

The house can accommodate six women each with a single child up to five years old, with two to a bedroom and a house mother. The goal is to help establish a community where the women can feel safe and learn skills to help them succeed.

“They’ll have chores to help with cleaning the home,” Monroe said. “There will be mentors who will encourage and help, but not do for these women as far as finding jobs or finding daycare.”

The home still needs a bit more work, but Monroe says she hopes to have it open sometime next year.

“We hope to break ground soon on our addition, that is going to be for a classroom and dining space, which we don’t have any up in the house currently,” Monroe said. “We’re looking at late winter, early spring of 2024.”

For now, Monroe says they’re looking for donations to keep progress on the house moving and help keep it running when it’s complete.

“We’re asking for people to commit to $180 a year, for three years. You know, $180 works out to $15 a month, a lot of people can do that. But what that will do will be to cover our costs for three years.”

For more information on the church and their programs, visit their website.

