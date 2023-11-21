Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Tommy Fields

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - With over 43 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, Officer Tommy Fields is a guardian angel for the children of Red Cross Elementary School.

Fields grew up in Southeastern Kentucky and graduated from EKU in 1971, entering the Richmond Police Department before moving to the Kentucky State Police until he retired in 1992.

He came out of retirement to be the Police Chief in Cave City and then served in the Department for Insurance and Fraud before retiring again.

About six years ago, the Barren County Sheriff approached him with the idea of becoming a School Resource Officer.

“I feel very fortunate. I love the kids, and if it wasn’t for the kids, I’d go home and stay, but you’ve gotta love the kids,” Fields said.

Fields’ influence extends beyond law enforcement; he has become a cherished figure among students.

“He’s a police officer, he does protect the school. He protects us so nothing bad will happen,” said Oliver Childress, a Kindergarten student at Red Cross.

In his role as SRO, Fields makes it his daily mission to ensure every student feels special and doesn’t miss out on opportunities for any reason. Generosity marks his approach, as he often contributes funds to the school’s events, specifically directing support to students facing financial constraints.

“When they have the book fair, sometimes I’ll give the librarian 20, 40, 60 dollars and say, ‘you know the kids that don’t have the money, help them,” Fields said.

Beyond his duty as a protector, Fields hopes to reshape perceptions of law enforcement among students and their families.

“I hope the students learn that police officers are people, and I treat them the same as I would my own kids,” he said.

The faculty and staff also hold him in high regard for his genuine care for everyone in the building. Fields have been known to fill in when there are staff shortages. For example, operating the cash register during lunchtime or helping to clean up after events.

He says that his philosophy toward law enforcement comes from a mentor he had during his time with the state police.

“Always treat young people like they’re your kids, people your age like you want to be treated, and older people like you’d like your parents to be treated,” he said.

