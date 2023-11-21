Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying

Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting a newborn because she was crying.

The arrest citation for 29-year-old Arien Fredrickson says officers were called Sunday night to a home in the 800 block of Louisville Rd. in Frankfort for a medical distress call.

The citation says the call involved a 4-week-old baby in physical distress who was described as having “blue lips, blue color around the eyes and with a possible obstructed airway.”

According to the citation, the baby was nonresponsive and had visible injuries near her head and neck. The child was taken to a Frankfort Regional Medical Center and then transferred to UK Children’s Hospital due to “serious physical injury.”

Police say the child is still being treated for multiple “serious” and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The arrest citation says Fredrickson, the baby’s father, told officers he had intentionally assaulted the baby to get her to stop crying.

Fredrickson was arrested on charges of criminal abuse and assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.

The infant’s mother, Helena Herbert, was also arrested for failure to report child abuse.

Detectives say she knew of the abuse and made no reports to social services.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Cross Plains, Tennessee native killed in Logan County wreck
Chad L. Delucenay
KSP charges Allen County man for the third time this year with child sexual abuse offenses
Lineup officially announced for ‘Rock the Dam’ concert
Lineup officially announced for ‘Rock the Dam’ concert
The victim has been identified as Daishyera Chanel Marie Garner, 22. Garner is a WKU student.
UPDATE: WKU student killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash on Campbell Lane
Police say the there was a strong smell of ammonia and feces scattered through the house with...
2 charged in Adairville after police find child, dozens of dogs in deplorable conditions

Latest News

ADAIRVILLE ROCKY
Raquel talks about her visit to Adairville Elementary
Christmas events around the SOKY area
Grayson County among counties chosen for post-election audit
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter killed in accident
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter dies after hit by vehicle