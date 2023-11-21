The Nest BGKY, a social lounge for families, prepares to open this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Nest BGKY is a unique social lounge catering to both adults and children that will officially be opening its doors on Park Row on Nov. 25 at 9 am.

“We want it to be a cozy dwelling, a little safe space, kind of a little retreat from the outside world where we can just kind of change the way that you experience modern parenting and just create a nice community,” said Kristen Siegoe, Founder of The Nest.

The idea for this space came to Siegoe during the pandemic. As a new parent and unable to connect with others due to quarantine restrictions, she and her husband came up with the idea of a parenting hub for families to get together and form a community

Designed with a focus on creating a sense of community and providing a space for families to connect, The Nest BGKY will have a range of features and activities for all ages. The venue will offer dedicated areas for lounging, working, and socializing, ensuring that both adults and children can find an engaging and comfortable environment.

“We took the coffee shop vibe atmosphere and combined it with an indoor play space that adults and kids can both enjoy,” Siegoe said.

The main play area is specifically tailored for children aged 0-5, featuring a variety of activities designed to encourage imaginative and social play. With a commitment to inclusivity, The Nest ensures that there are activities suitable for all age groups, promoting a family-friendly atmosphere.

“There’s not a lot of options in Bowling Green for families and kids both who enjoy, especially indoors to be able to socialize amongst each other and just create that sense of community that we’re striving to create,” she said.

Beyond its play areas, The Nest will serve as a parenting hub, providing a valuable resource for families seeking community and support. The facility includes a retail space and offers private rentals for events such as parties and baby showers. It will also provide access to local resources to enhance the overall experience.

“We have connected with tons of providers and professionals in the community and we’ll feature a resource wall in our space that will basically be a one-stop shop with QR codes that are dedicated to each of these professionals we’ve personally connected with where you can contact them and setup kind of whatever you need,” she said.

For added convenience, they will be offering both monthly memberships and day passes, allowing families to choose the option that best fits their needs. This new social lounge hopes to become a go-to destination for families in search of a welcoming and enriching environment.

For anyone who would like to see the venue ahead of the grand opening, they will be holding a Partner Preview Open House on Nov. 11 from 4 to 7.

