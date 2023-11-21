Over $2 million awarded to Kentucky resources for domestic violence, sexual assault

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over $2 million dollars were awarded to 32 agencies across Kentucky that work to combat domestic violence and sexual assault as part of the federal Violence Against Women Act, including Hope Harbor and Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS).

Hope Harbor received $67,677 in funding and BRASS received $49,144, allowing them to continue their work in helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and educate those at risk.

“With this VAWA funding, we’ll be continuing to do programming with our justice-involved populations, so that maybe with addiction recovery centers as well as with regional jails, we provide support services for them so that they know that services are available for them currently while they’re in those facilities or are working in those programs, but also when they get out so that they have the tools and the resources that they need,” said executive director of Hope HarborMelissa Whitley.

Both organizations have been receiving VAWA funding for roughly the last 20 years. Whitley says that those serving survivors need all of the assistance they can receive.

“Unfortunately, because we are seeing increases in the number of people seeking services,” Whitley said, “I think with greater support and also with our legislators understanding the significance of how domestic violence and sexual assault affect their Commonwealth, we will be able to make changes that will benefit our whole state.”

Governor Andy Beshear also announced a program meant to improve outcomes for domestic violence survivors. A number of state agencies are partnering with the Council of State Governments Justice Center to launch the country’s largest domestic violence data project, collecting survivor data to improve services and prevent further victimization.

“Having that information available and for people to see how often that sexual violence or domestic violence occurs within our communities and in our state, that it will really show a broad picture for people to understand really how many people it does affect,” Whitley said.

That project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024 and will come at no cost to Kentuckians.

Those in need of support due to sexual violence are encouraged to call Hope Harbor’s 24-hour hotline at (270) 746-1100.

