Room in the Inn asking community to donate to annual ‘Adopt a Cot’ program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As fall becomes winter, many of those who are homeless in the community may be looking for a warm and safe place to spend the night.

“There’s a lot of people who look down on the homeless community or the unhoused community. They’re just like everyone else,” said Room in the Inn Board Member, Dewayne Conner.

One of the places in Bowling Green that provides a safe sleeping space is Room in the Inn. The shelter partners with local churches to provide the overnight shelter from November to March. They supply cots, bedding, a warm meal, and anything else the host churches might need.

But to do so, they also need community support.

“Anyone can adopt a cot,” Conner said. “What you’re doing is a donation, that’s $4 a night $28 a week, $120 a month, or $484 for the whole season.”

He added that the shelter has seen a 49% increase in its intake so far this year when compared to last year, which could partly be attributed to economics and partly to a recent felony law in Tennessee.

He also said oftentimes, when people picture a homeless or unhoused person, they think of the ones they see on the street corners. However, many also have jobs.

“That’s a visual representation that they see of them. They don’t understand there are unhoused people out there who are working every single day. Some of them have cars, some of them don’t. In the summertime, in the fall, a lot of them have been sleeping in their car,” Conner said.

As far as other needs this season, Conner says hot hands are one of the main ones for the winter.

“The ones that you open up and you shake and they heat up, that’s great for them to put in their gloves,” he said.

In addition, donations of nonperishable foods with pop tops and ponches are also a big need.

“A lot of people, they’ll clean a cupboard out and they want to do something good with it, but if it doesn’t have a pop top on it, it doesn’t do the unhoused community any good,” Conner said.

The shelter’s season runs from now until March 15.

“Unless it’s like really bad weather like it was last year, we extended it a little bit,” Conner said.

If you are in need of a place to stay during that time, you can either call Room in the Inn at (270) 599-6401 or go to the registration center located at 401 West Main Street across from the Salvation Army.

“They have to come to the registration center and get registered,” Conner said. “Registration is between five and 5:30.”

For more about Room in the Inn or the ‘Adopt a Cot’ program, visit roomintheinnbg.org or their Facebook page.

