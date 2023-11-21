BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Locally, much of Tuesday afternoon is going to be drier, breezy and cooler Expect morning highs around 60 before temperatures drop into the lower and middle 50s by the late afternoon.

Showers move out this morning!

Most of our viewing area received over an inch of rain so far, so that should help us some with our current rainfall deficit. Highs will struggle to reach 50 on Wednesday as clouds remain in place. Travel on Wednesday should not be greatly hampered by the weather. There will still be some wet spots across the eastern U.S. The sunshine really returns on Thanksgiving Day. Can’t rule out a spotty shower on Black Friday, and then a few more showers on Sunday, but certainly not looking at any real widespread rainfall after this morning.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.