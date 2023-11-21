SOKY Ice Rink opens for its 7th annual season
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The SOKY Ice Rink is officially open for its seventh season.
The 6,000 square feet ice rink can accommodate up to 175 skaters at once. People can open-skate, play hockey, or even broomball pickup games.
A list of pricing is down below:
One-time visit price:
- Adults: $12
- Children under 12: $10
- Children under 4: FREE
Season pass price:
- Unlimited Skating: $125
- All Access Season Pass (open-skate, hockey time, broomball pickup games): $175
Western Kentucky University students who come on Thursdays with a valid student ID can receive $2 off. Military and First Responders can also receive $2 off admission any day.
The ice rink is open for the season through Jan. 28, 2024.
