SOKY Ice Rink opens for its 7th annual season

The 6,000 square feet ice rick can accommodate up to 175 skaters at once.
By Davis Wells
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The SOKY Ice Rink is officially open for its seventh season.

The 6,000 square feet ice rink can accommodate up to 175 skaters at once. People can open-skate, play hockey, or even broomball pickup games.

A list of pricing is down below:

One-time visit price:

  • Adults: $12
  • Children under 12: $10
  • Children under 4: FREE

Season pass price:

  • Unlimited Skating: $125
  • All Access Season Pass (open-skate, hockey time, broomball pickup games): $175

Western Kentucky University students who come on Thursdays with a valid student ID can receive $2 off. Military and First Responders can also receive $2 off admission any day.

The ice rink is open for the season through Jan. 28, 2024.

