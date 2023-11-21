SOKY Ice Rink opens for its 7th annual season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The SOKY Ice Rink is officially open for its seventh season.

The 6,000 square feet ice rink can accommodate up to 175 skaters at once. People can open-skate, play hockey, or even broomball pickup games.

A list of pricing is down below:

One-time visit price:

Adults: $12

Children under 12: $10

Children under 4: FREE

Season pass price:

Unlimited Skating: $125

All Access Season Pass (open-skate, hockey time, broomball pickup games): $175

Western Kentucky University students who come on Thursdays with a valid student ID can receive $2 off. Military and First Responders can also receive $2 off admission any day.

The ice rink is open for the season through Jan. 28, 2024.

