Strong Second Half Leads to WKU Victory Over Bucknell

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second straight game, WKU women’s basketball overcame a halftime deficit to win by double digits. The Lady Toppers defeated Bucknell, 63-45, in E.A. Diddle Arena after being down seven at halftime.

Also for the second consecutive game, the Lady Toppers scored more points in the third quarter than the entire first half. WKU put up 14 points in the first half and came out to score 24 points in the third quarter. At Miami last Saturday, WKU scored 12 points in the first half and then went off for 39 points in the third quarter.

WKU outrebounded Bucknell, 37-36, in the game. The Lady Toppers forced the Bison into 25 turnovers. WKU is 5-0 this season when forcing opponents into 20-plus miscues. It was the fifth time this season WKU has held a team below 70 points and the third time holding the opponent to below 60.

For the third time this season, Acacia Hayes led WKU in scoring with 18 points. It was her fifth straight game with double digit points. The sophomore also had a career high five steals and season high four rebounds.

Alexis Mead filled out the stat sheet with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Her seven boards were a season high. Aaliyah Pitts connected on a season high four 3-pointers with three coming in the fourth quarter. She finished with a season high 12 points.

The Lady Toppers took an early lead on a bucket from Odeth Betancourt, but Bucknell matched on the next possession. WKU scored three more points before a three from the Bison tied the game again at the 6:01 mark. From there, WKU used a 6-0 run to build a 11-5 lead heading into the second quarter.

WKU’s offensive game went cold in the second quarter with the Lady Toppers scoring just three points in the frame. Bucknell put 16 to take a 21-14 lead into halftime. WKU was 1-of-19 from the field during the quarter.

The Lady Toppers opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to one. The two teams went back and forth, but a three by Hayes at the 6:59 mark tied the game. Bucknell scored next to go back ahead by two, but a pair of free throws from Hayes tied it once again. Those free throws started a 10-0 run by WKU that gave the Lady Toppers an eight-point lead with 2:49 left in the quarter. After trading baskets, WKU went into the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead.

WKU came out in the fourth quarter, outscoring Bucknell 9-2 in the first three minutes to build a 13-point lead. After a pair of free throws from the Bison, WKU connected on back-to-back threes to expand that lead to 17. The Lady Toppers got ahead by as much as 20 in the fourth quarter, thanks to a three from Pitts and a pair of free throws from Hayes. The Bison made five straight free throws before another three from Pitts sealed the score at 64-45.

The Lady Toppers will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 24 against Kansas State in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. (CT).

