THP increasing patrols during Thanksgiving holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As families across Tennessee travel for the holiday season, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is urging safety and putting more troopers on the road.

THP said drivers will see more state troopers on interstates across the state, adding they plan to stage troopers every ten to 20 miles. THP is also asking all law enforcement agencies to crack down on traffic violations.

AAA estimates more than 55 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, with more than 49 million planning to drive to their destinations.

Related Coverage: Driving safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.