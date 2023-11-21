Workers evacuated from structure fire in Hopkinsville

More than 15 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire at the Metalsa facility on Bill Bryan Blvd.
Fire crews work to extinguish a fire at a facility in Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews work to extinguish a fire at a facility in Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning.(HFD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Kentucky (WSMV) - Firefighters from four stations responded to a building on fire early Tuesday morning in Hopkinsville.

According to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Metalsa factory on Bill Bryan Blvd. around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday and arrived to find large flames coming from the roof of the building.

More than 15 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and safely evacuated all personnel from the facility. No injuries were reported.

