AAA offers advice for your Thanksgiving pilgrimage

By Sarah Phipps
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday travel season is in full swing as Kentuckians begin traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Lynda Lambert, Media Spokesperson and Safety Advisor for AAA, says in the region AAA covers that includes Kentucky, they project three million people will travel this Thanksgiving.

“About 2.8 million of them will be traveling by car, and then about 90,000 will be flying,” Lambert said. “It’s going to be busy. No matter what state you’re in. Just be prepared and pack your patience, whether you’re flying or driving.”

Lambert said timing is everything when it comes to ensuring a smooth Thanksgiving trip.

‘If you head out during what’s a normal rush hour time, your commutes could be extended by 50% plus,” Lambert said. “You want to make sure to get up and leave as early as possible in the day or wait and leave later. The worst times to drive are going to be Wednesday between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.”

On the brightside, Lambert says it should be easier on the wallet to fill up your gas tank this year compared to last.

“Our national average is continuing to trend downward as it has been for the last 60 days. A lot of it has to do with the price of crude oil, which accounts for more than 50% of the cost of a gallon of gas,” Lambert said. “Crude oil has been in the $75 - $76 a barrel range for a couple of weeks now and gas prices have been following suit.”

Some other thanksgiving travel tips include keeping an eye on the weather, sharing your travel plans with others and keeping your seat belts on and your cellphones off.

