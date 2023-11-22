Adolphus man charged after allegedly posing as KSP detective

According to court documents, Kentucky State Police received a complaint from a concerned citizen that a handwritten note was left at a home in Allen County.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An investigation by Kentucky State Police led to the arrest of an Allen County man for allegedly impersonating a detective.

According to court documents, KSP received a complaint from a concerned citizen regarding a suspected police impersonation.

The complaint was that a handwritten note was left at a residence on Pope Trammel Road on Monday Nov. 13 from KSP Detective Lowe with a number and a request to text or call.

The complaining party also reported to have received text messages from this number, and contact was made by phone on Friday Nov. 17.

The individual claiming to be Detective Lowe allegedly inquired about the contact information for the caller’s son-in-law.

Investigation led KSP to Steven Pedigo at his residence in Adolphus.

Pedigo agreed to talk to police at the Scottsville Police Department.

Court records state Pedigo initially denied involvement, but later admitted to placing the note on the back door of the caller’s residence back in September, as well as texting and calling the complaining party.

He told police the phone he used to call was still at his residence.

When police stepped out of the interview room, deputies say Pedigo called his mother, instructing her to destroy the phone in his home.

Police immediately intervened, and after instructing Pedigo’s mother to not destroy the phone, a Scottsville Police Department detective retrieved the phone from the residence.

According to the arrest citation, a third incident occurred sometime in October where a call was placed to a family member of the caller also claiming to be from a KSP Detective Lowe. Pedigo denied any involvement in it.

Pedigo was arrested, charged with Impersonating a Peace Officer and Tampering with Physical Evidence (Attempt).

He was taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

