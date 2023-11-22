Clouds push out this afternoon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some drizzle and mist in the air is possible this morning.

We’ll stay relatively cool the rest of the day with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday’s weather is very favorable for travel across much of the country.

Sunshine is expected for Thanksgiving Day in south-central Kentucky.

For anyone shopping Black Friday, the forecast does look fairly dry.

Sunday may feature a few showers.

More rain is likely for areas around the Great Lakes and that could cause some travel issues for folks heading back home.

We will keep you updated.

