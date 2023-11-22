Clouds push out this afternoon!

Sunshine is expected for Thanksgiving Day in south-central Kentucky.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some drizzle and mist in the air is possible this morning.

We’ll stay relatively cool the rest of the day with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday’s weather is very favorable for travel across much of the country.

Sunshine is expected for Thanksgiving Day in south-central Kentucky.

For anyone shopping Black Friday, the forecast does look fairly dry.

Sunday may feature a few showers.

More rain is likely for areas around the Great Lakes and that could cause some travel issues for folks heading back home.

We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, coworkers share memories of Lexington woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
Police say Jericha Hays, 43, stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East in...
Woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride
Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County Restore center.
Three Bowling Green Habitat for Humanity homes now available to applicants
Chad L. Delucenay
KSP charges Allen County man for the third time this year with child sexual abuse offenses
Arien Fredrickson, 29.
Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying

Latest News

Some drizzle and mist in the air is possible this morning.
Some drizzle and mist in the air is possible this morning.
Rain will continue towards the eastern seaboard tonight, but much of the country should be dry...
Some drier days ahead
I-65 should not have any weather issues, from the Gulf Coast all the way to Chicago.
Good Travel Weather Ahead
Showers move out this morning!
Showers move out this morning!