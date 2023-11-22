Crime Stoppers: Couple makes $7,000 fraud purchases on stolen debit card

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for a couple who allegedly stole a victim’s wallet and cell phone.

The items were taken while the victim was shopping at Kroger on Scottsville Road on Nov. 20.

The suspects then used the victim’s debit card at multiple local businesses making more than $7,000 in fraudulent purchases.

If you recognize either of the suspects in the photos, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

