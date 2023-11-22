Garden Club of Kentucky asks for sponsorship to add Blue Star marker to local park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Warren County Fiscal Court heard a presentation from members of the Garden Club of Kentucky about sponsorship for the addition of a marker at Ephram White Park for the Blue Star program.

The Blue Star program honors all men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

It began with the planting of 8000 dogwood trees by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War II.

In 1945, the National Garden Club Inc. adopted the program and began a Blue Star highway system that covers several miles across the United States, Alaska, and Hawaii.

The Blue Star Memorial Program has been in existence for the Garden Club Movement for more than 78 years.

In November of 2019, a marker was dedicated at Phill Moore Park with support from Warren County Judge Executive, Mike Buchanon, the Warren County Fiscal Court, Warren County Parks and Recreation, and private donations.

“The Blue Star plaque that we have out at Phill Moore Park if you’ve never seen it, it’s beautiful. This is not just a regular plaque or something, it’s a bronze marker out there,” said Warren County Judge Executive, Doug Gorman.

At the time, that marker was priced at about $1,500. Now, the President of the Garden Club of Kentucky, Susan Thorneberry, said the price for another has since gone up.

“This year, the price increased to $1,995. On January 1, 2024, it’ll go up again to $2,350,” Thorneberry said in the meeting. “That’s why I come with some urgency today, as the President of the Garden Club of Kentucky Inc., to ask for sponsorship of a Blue Storm marker for Ephraim White and Michael Buchanon parks to join the existing marker at Phil Moore Park.”

Gorman also spoke about the history of the county and its ties to veterans.

“It is an important part of our history and an important part of this community,” Gorman said. “This county name was for General Warren, and if you look at the historic things that he did for this country, as well as our heritage is with veterans.”

For more information on the Garden of Kentucky, Inc., visit gardenclubky.org.

