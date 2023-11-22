Lady Gator volleyball’s Aubrey Packer signs to Utah Valley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School senior Aubrey Packer sealed the deal by signing to Utah Valley University to continue her academic and athletic career as a part of the volleyball program.

As an outside hitter, Packer totaled 1,429 kills in her career, but this season alone she had 507 for the Lady Gators. She is now third in program history for the most career and single-season kills. Packer is also tied for third in single-match kills with 29, which was in the region final against Logan County.

This season alone she racked up 231 digs for a career total of 688.

“You have led the team with grace, kindness, and a hunger to win. You are someone a coach can rely on and in it when it’s time to step up to the plate,” said Greenwood High School head coach Nicole Whitson.

Going into the recruitment process, a huge factor that went into it was a program back in her stomping grounds.

The Wolverines are a Division 1 program that is a part of the Western Athletic Conference.

Packer hopes to take what Greenwood and her club team has taught her to the collegiate level.

“I think that here I have learned how to be a leader and how to be a role model, so I think just taking that confidence to college will help me a lot,” Packer said.

