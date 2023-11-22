Local restaurant owner continues annual tradition of cooking Thanksgiving dinner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Laura Jacobs, the owner of Laura’s Stockyard Café, has spent about 30 to 36 hours in the kitchen every year since 2001, making meals and desserts for community members to order ahead of time for pick up.

“Well, I just love cooking. My mama taught me how to cook so I just love cooking for people,” Jacob said.

Aside from her love of cooking, Jacobs explained that her helping hand gives people the opportunity to focus on other things like spending time with their loved ones.

“I enjoy doing things for people and helping people out,” Jacobs said. “By us doing their dinners, it gives them time to just enjoy their families more.”

With the help of a loyal crew, she was able to distribute 19 turkey dinners the day before Thanksgiving.

“Most of them has been with me off and on for 10, 15 years,” she said. “I’ve got one, my cousin, she’s been with me for twenty-something years. The rest of them kind of come and go but they always come back.”

If you are looking to order a Thanksgiving dinner from Laura’s, you’ll have to wait till next year, as all orders are placed and distributed before the holiday.

More information about Laura’s Stockyard Café can be found on their Facebook page.

