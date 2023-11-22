A nice looking Thanksgiving!

By Dana Money
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving eve brought highs in the 50s for many along with mainly cloudy skies. Tomorrow brings a different story with sunny skies expected across the WBKO viewing area.

We'll see a cool start, then lots of sunshine

Thanksgiving will be gorgeous with highs nearing the middle 50s and plentiful sunshine. If you’re heading out to do any shopping on Friday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs back in the middle 50s. This weekend will be mainly cool with highs in the lower 50s along with a few chances for some showers on Sunday. It’s not looking to be a total washout, but a few of us could see some more beneficial rainfall- even after what we saw earlier this week, some areas to the east are still in need of some rain to help their drought.

A nice looking Thanksgiving!
