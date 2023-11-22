November 21 declared ‘General B. Chance Saltzman Day’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From now on, Nov. 21 in Bowling Green is General B. Chance Saltzman Day.

This is to honor the holiday’s namesake and Bowling Green native, General B. Chance Saltzman.

Saltzman graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1987, then joined the U.S. Air Force before becoming a four-star General and the Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force. He is the second General to hold the position.

Despite the acclaim and titles, Saltzman said he still sometimes feels like the kid from Bowling Green who got lucky.

“When you get a chance to sit in the seats, listening to the President at the State of the Union address with all the other joint chiefs, you look around and you say ‘Am I really here? Is this really a kid from Bowling Green watching the President give the State of the Union?’” Saltzman said. “It’s a lot of fun to be a part of history like that.”

Saltzman said while being recognized by his hometown like this is an honor, he’s just a man doing his job.

“I’ve been given a series of jobs over the years, and I do the best I can. Those jobs have kind of grown in importance over the years as I’ve gotten older, but I still feel like I’m just doing the job as best I can,” Saltzman said. “To hear that others look up to me, and it’s it is truly humbling.”

Saltzman encourages those looking into the Space Force to join in. For more information, visit their website.

